Obituary: Pamela Marie Green, 63, Bloomfield

Pamela Marie Green, 63, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home. She was born February 28, 1960 in Bardstown to James Walter and Lillian Marie Parsons Green. She was a farmer.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Walter Green.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Green of Bloomfield; two brothers, Kelly (Debbie) Green of Hardinsburg and Jeff Green of Bloomfield; and one niece, Casey Green.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

