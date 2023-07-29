Obituary: Brenda Kay Nalley Conder, 69, Bardstown
Brenda Kay Nalley Conder, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UK Hospital. She was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Marion County. She was a nurse’s aide for the Loretto Motherhouse and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She was the first female firefighter for the Bardstown/Nelson County Fire Department. She was a loving and caring person for her husband, kids and grandchildren and to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivo and Genevieve Nalley; five sisters, Omia Kelty (Wilburn), Bonnie Wade (Billy), Marty Chesser (Carl), Angela Couch and Betty Mattingly; three brothers, Leon Nalley, Jerry Nalley and infant Gary Nalley; and one granddaughter, Peighton Pearson.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Conder of Bardstown; four children,
two daughters, Susan Pearson (Darrell) and Laura Spears (Quentin), both of Bardstown; two sons, Michael Williamson (Tina) of Bardstown and Josh Conder (Ashley) of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Sheila Warner (Doug) and Genny Lovinggood (Rodney) both of Bardstown; one brother, Henry Ivo “Junie” Nalley of New Haven; and seven grandchildren, Cole Williamson, Colby Williamson, Ashton Williamson, Becca Hatfield, Abrianna Pearson, Savanna Pearson and Leighton Pearson; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
Cremation was chosen.
Memorial contributions may go to the U of K Transplant Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
