Obituary: Richard Martin O’Daniel, 63, Louisville

Richard Martin O’Daniel, 63, of Louisville, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was born Oct. 24, 1959, in Louisville to Judy Bowman and Paul Shannon O’Daniel. He was a former truck driver for Kentucky Containers. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a kind, loving father.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Shannon O’Daniel; and one brother, David O’Daniel.

He is survived by four daughters, Brandy Childress of Mount Washington, Shawna Moore (Joe) Smith of Shelbyville, Brigitte O’Daniel of Louisville, and Emmilita (Dakota) Brewer of Hawaii; two sons, James (Kelly) Herrick of Ohio and Jonathon (Maren) O’Daniel of Washington; his mother, Judy (Paul) Mahuron of Bloomfield; two sisters, Diane Railey of Shelbyville and Rose Perry of Louisville; one brother, Shannon (Jamie) O’Daniel of Bloomfield; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

