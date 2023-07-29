Nelson County Jail Logs — July 28-29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 28, 2023

Jeremy Taylor Wright, 27, Caneyville, rape, third-degree (peace officer); sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Freeman Bryan Sellers, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Ritchie Leeman, 31, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; no operators license; failure to use a child restraint device in a vehicle; booster seat violations; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; enable vehicle/motorcycle equipment with an ignition interlock device. No bond listed. Booked at 7:05 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Timothy Benge, 35, Greensburg, Ind., public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 9:14 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Kathy Annette Beavers, 50, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.

-30-