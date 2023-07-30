Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Kathy Annette Beavers, 50, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Rachel Ann Jordan, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Al Jerome Lucas, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Gregory Holden, 46, Otto, N.C., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-