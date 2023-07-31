Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Joseph Robert Nalley, 28, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash or property. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-