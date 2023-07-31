Obituary: Frances Monroe Hagan, 83, Bloomfield

Frances Monroe Hagan, 83, of Bloomfield, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Taylorsville. She was a homemaker, farmer, antiques dealer, Kentucky Colonel, and a member of Eastern Star # 436 My Old KY Home Chapter. She was a charter member of Wakefield Baptist Church, where she was a church treasurer for many years, and a Sunday School Teacher.

FRANCES MONROE HAGAN

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Leroy Hagan; her parents, Everett Truman Monroe and Naomi Christine Landers Monroe; one brother, Roy Dale Monroe; one niece, Vickie Hollingsworth; one brother-in-law, Paul McClain; and one niece-in-law, Jennifer McClain.

She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Kaye Hagain (Keith) McGill of Bloomfield; one son, Craig Anthony (Karen) Hagan of Bloomfield;

four grandchildren, Bethany (Larry) Walton, Thomas Joseph “T.J.” (Shelby) Hagan, Benton (Kirsten) McGill, and Barrett McGill; one sister, Helen McClain of Shelbyville; one brother, Truman (Linda) Monroe of Taylorsville; one sister-in-law, Lisa Monroe; four great-grandchildren, Hallie Hagan, Jaxon Hagan, Kylie Walton, and Keegen Walton; several nieces and nephews; and a special caretaker, Christy Ake.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Wakefield Baptist Church Building Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-