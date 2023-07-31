Obituary: Robert Leelan Tharp, 66, Bardstown

Robert Leelan Tharp, 66, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 2, 1957, in Louisville. He was a loyal employee of American Greetings for 35 years and a skilled mason.

He was the most caring and considerate person. He was funny, enjoyed good music, good bourbon, telling family history, having fun and laughing with friends at his beautiful Old Lick Farm in Bradfordsville. Most of all he loved taking care of family and the love of his life, his grandson, Owen Boone.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Shaunty “Jack” Tharp; one brother, Boonie Tharp; and his beloved dog, Jlo.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Ellen Tharp of Bardstown; one devoted daughter, Hanna (Matthew Dockery) Tharp of Bardstown; his mother, Elizabeth “Bettye” Tharp; three sisters, Cathy (Kerry) Woolum, Liz (Rick) Morse, and Susie (Zach) Blondell; two brothers, Shaunty (Elizabeth) Tharp and Warren Tharp; one grandson, Owen Boone Dockery; his loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paula McDonald, Lois (Freddy) Carrico, Martin (Connie) McDonald, and David (Sheila) McDonald; several nieces and nephews; and his valued friends and loving companions, Parker and June Bug.

The memorial visitation is 9-noon Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

