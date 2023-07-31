Obituary: Thomas Lee ‘Shorty’ Stone, 56, Bardstown

Thomas Lee “Shorty” Stone, 56, of Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

THOMAS LEE “SHORTY” STONE

He is survived by his significant other, Diane Marchese of Bardstown; one daughter, Marissa Stone of Indianapolis; two sisters, Mary Louise Stone of Bardstown and Geneva (Rick) Briggs of Lexington; six brothers, Ralph (Anna) Stone of Bloomfield, William Stone of Nashville, Tennessee, David (Jackie) Stone of Berea, Clarence (Barbara) Stone of Danville, Robert Stone of Springfield, and Marty Stone of Bardstown; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

