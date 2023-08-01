Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 31, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 31, 2023

Robert Alvin Tomes, 51, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Armando Sanchez Pina, 22, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operators license; failure to dim headlights; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jorge Luis Saez-Mujica, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property (firearm). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023,, by the Kentucky State Police.

Logan Moel-Marlene Olson, 29, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; license to be in possession; no insurance; failure to wear seat belts; failure to signal. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:42 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Leroy Potter, 36, Bardstown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:43 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Lamore Cheatham, 27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023

Jonathon Christopher Burba, 42, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no insurance card; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-