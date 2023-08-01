Obituary: River Tyler Bushell, 24, Bardstown

River Tyler Bushell, 24, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, and returned to his Heavenly Father. He was born May 18, 1999, to John and Melissa (Mattingly) Bushell. He was involved with the stock car racing community and enjoyed spending weekends at the racetrack with his wife, Katie. River loved to play video games and listen to his music on his beloved “Beats.”

RIVER TYLER BUSHELL

He was preceded in death by his “Angel Baby” in 2022; and his grandfather, Wayne Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Bushell; his parents, John and Melissa Bushell; one brother, Brady Bushell; his grandmother, Mary Mattingly: his grandfather, Kent Grosshans; his in-laws, Stephanie and Kenny St. Clair;

two brothers-in-law, Jay St. Clair and Kenny St. Clair, Jr. (Deaven) and their children, Kenneth III and Willow; one niece, Emma Cox; his aunt and uncle, Crystal and Jared Robbins and their children, Lexi, Chloe and Gage; his grandmothers-in-law, Lola Keeble and Sandy St. Clair; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-