Obituary: Richard Allen Baker, 55, of Lebanon

Richard Allen Baker, 55, of Lebanon, formerly of Springfield, died at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Nell Baker of Louisville; three daughters, Rachel Ballard of Los Angeles, Amy Dean of Danville and Lacey Doolin of Harrodsburg; six sons, Zachary (Ashley) Young and Christopher Harland, both of Lexington, Derrick (Heather) Blacketer, Deamar Dean and Devon Dean, all of Harrodsburg, and Trevor Tarter of Stanford; three sisters, Bridget Linton of Louisville, Carisha Miller of Asheville, North Carolina and Tamika Strong of Versailles; four brothers, Anthony Lee (Felecia) Baker and William Steven Stone, both of Springfield, Percell Demery of Costa Rica, and Travis Stone of Louisville; and many grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the River of Life Community Church in Springfield with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

