Obituary: Judy Lynn Roberts,66, Nazareth

Judy Lynn Roberts,66, of Nazareth, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 3, 1957, in Lebanon. She worked for Landmark and Colonial Nursing Home as a dietary manager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal Roberts Sr. and Mary Alice Roberts; one sister, Mary Alice Shouse; and four brothers, Billy Roberts, James Roberts, Joe Denny Roberts, and Neal Roberst Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Nicole Smith and Natalie Smith; two sisters, Susan Barbara Spalding and Dorothy Ann Myers; four grandchildren, Breanna Smith, Sophie Sykes, Willow Smith, and Wyatt Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

