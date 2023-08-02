New county coroner following through on the promises made during campaign

By DANIELLE CHLADEK

Nelson County Coroner

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 20233 — I am pleased to provide you with an update on the progress and achievements of the Nelson County Coroner’s office over the past six months. As an essential agency responsible for investigating deaths while supporting the community during difficult times, we are committed to maintaining transparency and delivering the highest of standards of service.

DANIELLE CHLADEK, NELSON COUNTY CORONER

The “Time for a Change” slogan created during my campaign stood on creating an independent office by moving the office back into the law enforcement setting, remaining transparent and compassionate, all with no extra burden to you, the taxpayers. I am grateful to those of you who have assisted in this monumental transformation and can confidently say that we have successfully completed our goals.

OPERATIONS & CASELOAD. In January 2023, we hit the ground running, literally, and have successfully managed a significant number of cases. Our dedicated team has handled each case with the utmost professionalism, compassion, and empathy while ensuring families receive the closure they deserve. Every effort is made to contact each family to follow up with them and ensure they have the assistance needed to move forward, whether it be paperwork, therapy, or just someone to explain the cause of death.

TRAINING & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT. In order to maintain the highest standards of practice, our staff has participated in on-going training and professional development programs over the past six months. We have focused on enhancing our investigative techniques by staying updated with the latest advancements in forensic science and improving our communication and collaboration skills. This commitment to continuous education helps us to deliver the best possible outcomes for the families we serve.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT & SUPPORT. Recognizing the importance of community engagement, the Nelson County Coroner’s office has actively worked towards fostering positive relationships with community leadership. Creating a Coroner’s office from the ground up has been quite an undertaking and I feel very humbled to make it happen. We have collaborated with various agencies, health care providers, mental health organizations and support groups to provide education and support around death-related matters. The Coroner’s presence at community events and meetings has helped raise awareness of our service, community involvement, and the importance of preventative measures.

TECHNOLOGY UPGARDES. In an effort to introduce technology and improve office efficiency, the Coroner’s office has made significant strides in adopting innovative solutions. We have implemented the usage of a digital case management system. This case management system is provided by the state to all Coroner’s offices statewide, but had never been utilized in Nelson County.

This system enables us to streamline our processes, securely store case-related information and improve information sharing within the community organizations.

Additionally, the office was awarded a $13,000 grant to upgrade or obtain needed electronic office equipment such as computers, radios, an emergency power source, and refrigeration. The grant also enabled the Coroner’s office to provide the Coroner and transport vehicles with lights and sirens to provide safer travel in traffic during roadway scenes.

The feedback and satisfaction of our community is paramount to our continuous improvements. The overwhelmingly positive responses have proven our dedication to compassion and professionalism in dealing with challenging circumstances. We will continue to grow and enhance our operations by considering and implementing the valuable feedback from our community. I remain excited to see the future of this office.

This position does not pay much and the hours of operation are not the regular 9-5 so I did not take this office for personal gain. I feel very blessed and humbled to have been elected to serve in this capacity.

As we move forward, the Nelson County Coroner’s Office remains committed to serving the community with integrity and empathy. Our ongoing focus will be on adapting to new challenges, improving efficiency, and providing support to families during their grieving process. We are proud of our achievements over the past six months, but recognize there is always room for growth and improvement.

The Coroner’s office has no means to generate income other than what is provided by the Fiscal Court, so I will continue to research and apply for grants as a means to accomplish our goals. Eventually, I would like the Nelson County Coroner’s office to have its own vehicles, storage and cooler areas. Currently, we use our personal vehicles to report to a scene and if needed, we have access to a transport vehicle that has been loaned to us for at least our first year.

While these goals will not be achieved overnight, they are still within reach. There is so much more to this office than what you see while we are at your home or when you see us at a scene. There is always paperwork to be completed, doctors’ offices to be contacted for medical records, or a family to follow up with to ensure they are doing well. The Coroner’s office needs to become a dedicated full-time position. When I or staff are not in the office, we are usually at our other employment or spending time with our families. If you would like to learn more about our office, please contact me to set up a visit.

I am forever grateful to my staff, the Hardin, Bullitt, Marion and Taylor County Coroner’s offices, Barlow, Greenwell and surrounding funeral homes, as well as the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Bardstown Police Department, Nelson County EMS, Nelson County Emergency Management, Nelson Fiscal Court and all of those who continue to support this office. Thank you Nelson County for your continued support, trust and contributions to our progress.

