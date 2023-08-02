Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Harley Jerome Davidson, 34, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 unsecured. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Priscilla Cathilin Vanegas, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-