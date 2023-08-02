Water customers near new roundabout site will see a temporary outage Wednesday
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 — Please be advised that the City Water Department will be shutting off water to tie in new water lines starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
A Boil Water Advisory will be in effect following the shut off.
The addresses affected include:
325-329 W. Stephen Foster Ave.
105 Barton Rd,
100-400 Cathedral Manor
100-103 Norris Court
If you require any additional information please contact Bardstown City Hall at 502-348-5947.
-30-