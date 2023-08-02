Water customers near new roundabout site will see a temporary outage Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 — Please be advised that the City Water Department will be shutting off water to tie in new water lines starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

A Boil Water Advisory will be in effect following the shut off.

The addresses affected include:

325-329 W. Stephen Foster Ave.

105 Barton Rd,

100-400 Cathedral Manor

100-103 Norris Court

If you require any additional information please contact Bardstown City Hall at 502-348-5947.

