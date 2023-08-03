Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Keila Sheron Gavin, 26, Decatur, Ala., speeding, 23 mph over limit; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Frank Walker, 66, Radcliff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Tara Shavon Lydian, 42, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 45, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of burglary tools. No bond listed. booked at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Derick Hodge, 47, Mount Sherman, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $480 cash. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Donovan Lavell Pitmon, 27, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-