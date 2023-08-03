Obituary: Bernadine Cecil Strange, 81

Bernadine Cecil Strange, 81, also known as “Sissy” and “Deany” died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 17, 1941, 10 days after Pearl Harbor, at Camp Selby, Miss., where her father was stationed.

BERNADINE CECIL STRANGE

She graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1959 and still enjoyed getting together with classmates. She belonged to the “Write Your Own Life Story” and Knitting/Crocheting groups that met at the Nelson County Public Library. She was a previous member of Homemakers and Red Hat Society, and many people knew her as “The Red Hat Lady”.

She worked for doctors Charles and Harry Spalding before her first child was born. Later in life she worked for Hite Ready Mix and Heaven Hill Distillery.

After retiring, she took up art, making her own greeting cards from her paintings. She began writing to pen pals in 1974 and wrote countless letters to family, friends, and shut-ins. She loved watching the birds at her feeders, especially the Carolina bluebirds and hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Robert Strange; her parents, Sam Kennett Cecil and Bernadine Greenwell Cecil; and two brothers, Ken Cecil and Sammy Cecil.

She is survived by two daughters, Marci (Franke) Haydon and Ellen Strange; one sister, Beverly Roberts; two brothers, LaVielle Cecil and Tony Cecil; two granddaughters, Madeline Rodriguez and Emily (Jack) Budig; and a host of family members and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

She was adamant about having no flowers at her service. If you would like to honor her memory, please donate to the Crusade for Children or Nelson County Industries.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-