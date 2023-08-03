Obituary: Shannon Dale Hardin, 49, Cox’s Creek

Shannon Dale Hardin, 49, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the home of his mother. He was born April 27, 1974, in Shelby County to Prentice and Emma Jean Baker Hardin. He was a former employee of General Electric. He loved farming and International tractors.

SHANNON DALE HARDIN

He spent his days, but mostly nights, taking care of his parents, the home place and his beloved truck and tractors. Though he held no academic degrees, his engineering skills amazed his family and friends.

He lived by the lyrics of Elvis Presley’s song “I Did It My Way,” and identified with Johnny Cash wearing black most of his adult life, to stand as a reminder of those who are still out in the darkness and do not know Christ as their Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his father Prentice Hardin.

He is survived by his mother, Emma Jean Hardin of Bardstown; one brother, Brian Scott (Marlene) Hardin of Bardstown; and special friends Jimmy and Karen Burba of Cox’s Creek.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-