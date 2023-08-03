Obituary: David Edward Johnson, 59, New Haven

David Edward Johnson, 59, of New Haven, died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. He was born May 24, 1964, in Bardstown to the late Lonnie Johnson and Mary Lou Jones Johnson Clark.

He was a construction worker by trade and ran his own business. He loved to build houses and built many in this area. When he wasn’t working, he like to ride four-wheelers, hunt deer, watch University of Kentucky sports and be with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy Ann Linton Johnson; two daughters, Ashley (Robert) Wilkerson of Loretto and Tiffany (Jordan) Gant of New Hope; one sister, Kim (Dennis) Thomas of Elizabethtown; one brother, Ralph (Stacey) Clark Jr., of New Haven; his stepfather, Ralph Clark Sr. of New Haven; five grandchildren, Tyler Wilkerson, Mary Kate Wilkerson, Brooklyn Newton, Hailey Wilkerson and Grayson Gant.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with 7 p.m. prayers on Sunday evening.

The family requests contributions be made to the funeral home for his funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

