Obituary: Rose Nation, 86, formerly of Nelson County

Rose Nation, 86, formerly of Nelson County, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Nelson County to the late William Grant and Violet Hutcherson Hilbert. She was a retired teacher’s aide for the Spencer County School System. She was a member of Spencer Christian Church and was always an active member of her church. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, but her biggest joy was having her family around her and cooking huge delicious meals for them and being Memaw to her grandchildren. Everyone who knew her knew she was the perfect example of the Proverbs 31 woman.

ROSE NATION

She is survived by her husband, Randall Nation; two daughters, Michele (Rick) Stevens and Dawn (Danny) Cox, both of Taylorsville; one son, Randy (Lori) Nation of Versailles; eight grandchildren, Jared Stevens, Lauren Lavey, Kiel Nation, Lindsay Jones, Brianne Carter, Lora Harris, Daniel Cox, Courtney Braune; and seven great-grandchildren, Lake Lavey, Autumn Nation, Sophie Carter, Hank Harris, Benjamin Cox, Henry Braune, and one due in September.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Ivan Spencer officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-