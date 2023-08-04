Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Kenneth Earl Douglas, 40, New Haven, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment, first-degree; cultivate in marijuana, less than five plants; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar Jay Norton, 36, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,840 cash. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-