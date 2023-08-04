Obituary: Robert Joseph ‘Bobby Joe’ Lewis, 49

Robert Joseph “Bobby Joe” Lewis, 49, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Jan. 28, 1974, in Bardstown to Robert and Mary Dragoo Lewis. He was a former employee at Heaven Hill Distillery where he worked as a forklift operator. He enjoyed fishing, UK sports, Dallas Cowboys football, NASCAR, and heavy metal music.

ROBERT JOSEPH “BOBBY JOE” LEWIS

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Josephine Dragoo Lewis; and one sister, Amy Lewis.

He is survived by his father, Robert “Bobby” Lewis of Fairfield; two sisters, Missy Nally and Sara (Eric Henley) Newton, both of Bardstown, his niece and nephews, Amber Nally, Brandon Nally, Tanner Newton; and his great-nephew, Ethan Newton.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

-30-