Obituary: Charles Ramsey, 20, Bardstown

Charles Ramsey, 20, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. He was born Aug. 30, 2002, in Hardin County. He worked for Alpha & Omega and he would read a quote from the Bible every day.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Debbie Clark; his grandfather, Rocky Hood; and one cousin, Austin Ramsey.

He is survived by his father, Michael Ramsey of Lebanon; his mother, Ashley Ramsey of Bardstown; his fiance’, Collena Jones of Bardstown; two sisters, Kali Luvisi of Bardstown and Destiny Sanders of Leitchfield; one brother, Sean Ramsey of Bardstown; two nephews, Zayden Ramsey and Zyairrus Jones, both of Bardstown; one niece, River Jones of Bardstown; and many cousins.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Jeromy Schott officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-