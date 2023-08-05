Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Jeremy Allen Chesser, 41, Taylorsville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 9:35 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Sabra Kathine Wentworth, 38, Taylorsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $422.22 cash. Booked at 11:59 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Antonio Browning, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Andrea Kiim Weis, 52, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Lillian Michelle Pickens, 48, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance – excludes alcohol; criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 7:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200.50 cash. Booked at 9:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-