Obituary: Fredrick Allen ‘Freddie’ Sanger, 37

Fredrick Allen “Freddie” Sanger, 37, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Perry County. He was born April 3, 1986, in Cleveland to the late Franklin and Kellie Jean Bunner Sanger Jr.

He loved hanging out with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He liked to work with his hands and was an avid UK fan.

He is survived by one sister, Frannie (Jeremy) Sanger Dones of Bardstown;

two brothers, Frank (Kate) Sanger III of Bardstown and Flint Sanger of Delaware; his girlfriend, Shannon Boblett of Springfield; and nieces and nephews, Ella Sanger, Frankie Sanger IV, Breanna Cook, James Cook, Jonny Cook and Sophie Jean Sanger.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

