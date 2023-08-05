Obituary: Mary Lee Waldridge, 71, Lawrenceburg

Mary Lee Waldridge, 71, of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 26, 1951, in Spencer County to the late Jessie and Christine Jackson Nation. She was a homemaker, farmer, and member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Ruby Ann Hardin; and five brothers, Larry Nation, Donnie Nation, David Nation, Jessie B. Nation and Randall Thomas Nation.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Waldridge; two sons, Donnie Wayne Hardin of Bloomfield and John Thomas Hardin of Taylorsville; two sisters, Martha Jean Nation and Beverly Ann Nation, both of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

