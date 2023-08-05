Obituary: Phyllis Fogle Cambron, 71, Holy Cross

Phyllis Fogle Cambron, 71, of Holy Cross, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Spring View Hospital. She was born Nov. 21, 1951, in Marion County. She was a retired bookkeeper with Blandford and McCubbins CPA and Salsman Brothers Construction prior to that. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She loved quilting and sewing and being with her family.

PHYLLIS FOGLE CAMBRON

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph George “Joe” and Rose Mary Thompson Fogle; one sister, Thelma Thompson; and one brother, Jimmy Fogle.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Stanley Cambron; two daughters, Amanda Hamilton of Holy Cross and Sarah Thomas (Cliff) of Loretto; one son, Matthew Cambron (Valerie) of Holy Cross; two sisters, Suzanne Fulk of Louisville and Cathy Gardner (Greg) of Holy Cross; two brothers, Terry Fogle (Julita) of Dant Station and Jackie Fogle (Danna) of Holy Cross; and seven grandchildren, Nathan Cambron, Travis Cambron, Brennan Hamilton, Carter Hamilton, Ian Thomas, McKenna Thomas and Ansley Thomas.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are her beloved grandchildren.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

