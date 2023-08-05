Obituary: Neal Cornett, 88, Bardstown

Neal Cornett, 88, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Sanders Ridge in Mount Washington. He was born Aug. 12,1934, in Little Leatherwood. He owned Neal Cornett Photography and retired from the Bardstown Post Office. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf, bowling and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bev and Hattie Cornett; two sisters, Cleda Watts and Toots Maggard; and two brothers, Wendell Cornett and Gayle Cornett/

He is survived by three children, Diana Leachman (Steve), Doug Cornett (Cheryl) and Amanda Phelps (Jake); two sisters Vanzell Cornett and Zula Hay;

seven grandchildren, Jeremy Delk (Maggie), Joshua Delk (Rachel), Andrea Leachman Emory (Sean), Jacob Leachman, Allison Allen (Benton), Roland Phelps and Reagan Phelps; five great-grandchildren, Isabella Delk, Graham Delk, Ava Delk, Elijah Allen and Evelynn Allen; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards Bernheim Forest and God’s Diner Bell thru New Beginnings Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

