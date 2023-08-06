Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Jeremy Jay Schlenker, 46, Smithfield, speeding, 11 mph over limit; no insurance card; no operator’s license; menacing; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations. No bond listed. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Ryan Spalding, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); contempt of court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; non-payment of fines (4 counts). Bond total is $2,525 cash. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-