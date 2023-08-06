Obituary: Joseph Paul ‘Adam’ Linton, 71, Bardstown

Joseph Paul “Adam” Linton, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert and Mary Mable Linton; and three brothers, Tommy Linton, Charlie Linton, and Fabian Linton.

He is survived by five daughters, Joanna Willett, Brittany Linton, Malynda Culver, Kayla Linton, and Kelsey Linton; one son, Joseph Paul Linton Jr.; four sisters, Louise Donahue, Barbara Cissell (Gary), Teeny Spaulding (George), and Dorothy Johnson; three brothers, Shorty Linton, Googie Linton and Deucey Linton; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

