Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 6-7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

Austin Blake Aldridge, 25, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $15,000. Booked at 2:13 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department. no pic

Robert Charles Wyatt, 38, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Joseph Irwin Hardin, 41, Bardstown, sex offender electronic communications violation. No bond listed. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Shane Hardin, 37, Bardstown, sex offender electronic communication violation. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-