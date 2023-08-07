Judge-executive updates constituents on ongoing county government projects

By TIM HUTCHINS

Nelson County Judge-Executive

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 — As we look forward to the second half of 2023, there are several on-going projects as well as many new projects that our county will be working through.

NUISANCE ORDINANCE. Fiscal Court is updating the Nuisance Ordinance. These changes include the confidentiality of the citizen who is filing the complaint, the penalty for not adhering to the policy and repeat offenders. There are more than 100 nuisance violations currently being investigated by this office.

INTERNET. In today’s culture, the lack of internet access makes day-to-day life difficult. Fiscal Court has approved funding support in the Highway 48 area for internet access. We are working to ensure that all small pockets of residents in Nelson County without internet access are being addressed.

CITY WATER. Water access is a utility that many people take for granted. In certain areas of our county, there are families who still rely on cisterns for this basic human need. Brad Spalding and I are working with Fiscal Court to work through issues including funding to make it possible for all Nelson County residents to have “city” water.

PARKS & RECREATION. A newly formed county Parks and Recreation Committee has been formed to start the process of expanding Watts Park as well as recreational tourism. This board, along with significant planning and patience, will be integral for activities for the young people and families of Nelson County. I will be aggressively working with the private sector to uncover opportunities for our families.

With the help of our Inmate Program, daily cleanup will occur each morning to ensure that the park stays clean and free of trash and debris. Now that the Little League Football program has moved to the school districts, plans are being made to convert the football fields to allow for additional softball, baseball, and soccer fields. New gates have been installed at Watts Park both in the front and back entrances. These gates will allow for safer conditions and reduce the amount of damage due to after-hour vandalism.



However, I do want to point out that there remains a big difference of opinion regarding the use of taxpayer funds for recreational activities. For every person who has contacted me about the need for family activities, I’ve had just as many tell me that they don’t have children, or their children are grown, or merely don’t want to have their taxes increased for a service that they will never use.

Between this difference of opinion and the high cost of these projects, we must be prepared to think outside the box and work together to find the best solution for residents of Howardstown to Chaplin and all areas in between.

ROUNDABOUT. The roundabout in front of St. Joe Church has been the topic of many conversations this week. This type of traffic control is becoming more common both in Kentucky and around the country. This is due to statistical information that documents the success and mitigation of traffic accidents with the use of roundabouts versus stop signs and traffic lights. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for your patience during construction as the end result will be better for the citizens of Nelson County.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins congratulates Joe and Eva Prewitt for their pending retirement from the agency they founded, Nelson County EMS.

CONGRATS JOE & EVA PREWITT. Congratulations to Joe and Eva Prewitt from their recent retirement from the Nelson County Ambulance Service. Their tenure as well as their dedication to the citizens of Nelson County is very much appreciated.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins honors Joe Lear on his promotion to Brigadier General Lear’s brother, Magistrate Jeff Lear, looks on.

CONGRATS TO JOE LEAR. Congratulations also to Joseph D. Lear, who has recently been promoted to Brigadier General with the Kentucky Air National Guard. His service of 37 years along with his selfless dedication to his command and country is also very much appreciated.

Nelson County is moving forward. We are not only taking care of day-to-day operations in multiple departments, but we are also planning for the future of Nelson County. While being aware of current issues that we all face, we must also be proactive and plan for the well-being and for a platform of success for our children, grandchildren, and future residents of Nelson County. I will always welcome your input and interest. You can contact me by phone at (502) 348-1800 or via email at ncjudge@bardstown.com. Thank you for your continued support.

