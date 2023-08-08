Obituary: Lisa McCauley Downs, 51, Greenbrier

Lisa McCauley Downs, 51, of Greenbrier, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, Ind. She was born Aug.18, 1971, in Marion County and was raised in New Hope. She was employed with Communicare where she worked in the care of special needs children. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She enjoyed annual family trips to Gatlinburg. She liked to gamble. She dearly loved her sons and grandson.

LISA MCCAULEY DOWNS

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles David McCauley.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Joseph Kenneth “Joe” Downs II; two sons, Cody Downs and Gage Downs (Julie “Juju” O’Bryan), all of Greenbrier; her mother, Patricia Cecil McCauley of New Hope; one brother, Alan McCauley of Lebanon; her father-in-law, Joseph K. “Kenny” Downs of Greenbrier. and one grandson and the light of her life, Oliver William David “Peanut” Downs.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemeteery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Donald Coulter.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-