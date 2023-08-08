Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Joseph Irwin Hardin, 41, Bardstown, sex offender electronic communications violation; failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond total is $12,500 cash. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Shane Hardin, 37, Bardstown, sex offender electronic communication violation. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Brian Ferguson, 39, New Hope, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $12,000.

Booked at 10:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-