Obituary: Evelyn ‘Dolores’ Shaw Underwood, 85, Buffalo

Evelyn “Dolores” Shaw Underwood, 85, of Buffalo, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her home. She suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was baptized as a youth at Campbellsville Baptist Church and was a Christian by faith.

She was a wonderful mother, wife and grandmother who enjoyed preparing meals and desserts for family and friends. As her children grew older, she pursued her joy of cooking by obtaining an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts at Elizabethtown Community College. She was honored to cook in the dining facilities at Fort Knox for many years, retiring at the age of 70. Having an artistic flare, she made gorgeous cakes for family and friends, including holiday cakes for the soldiers at Fort Knox.

The family would like to thank Hosparus of Central Ky. for their kindness, care and support.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Boone Underwood; one son, Alfred Stewart Underwood; her parents, Robert John Shaw II and Virginia Olene White Humphress; an infant sister, Eva Jane Humphress; two brothers, Robert John Shaw III and John Alvin Humphress II; and three stepbrothers, Jolly Humphress, Guy Humphress, and Hancel Humphress.

She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth (Walter) Maeser, M.D. of Louisville; two sons, Douglas (Bonnie) Underwood and Gregory Underwood, both of Buffalo; one stepson, Russell Dean Underwood of Kansas City; her sister, Kathleen (Paul) Campos of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; one brother, Donald (Charlotte) Humphress of Campbellsville; six grandchildren, Walter Maeser Jr., Candace (Adrian) Livingstone, Russell Douglas Underwood, Rachel (Carley) Fudge, Tiffany Underwood, and Jessica (Seth) Long; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023m in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

