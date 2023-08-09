Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Vernon Paul Chandler, 32, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Eugene Henley Jr., 35, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

-30-