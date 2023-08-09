Obituary: Beverly Jane McGoffney Mason, 95, formerly of Bloomfield

Beverly Jane McGoffney Mason, 95, formerly of Bloomfield, died Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

BEVERLY JANE MCGOFFNEY MASON

She was born Jan. 4, 1928, to the union of the late Rose Masden and Dewey McGoffney in Shepherdsville. After the death of her mother while an infant, the family moved to Bardstown to live with her grandmother, Angie McGoffney. She joined First Baptist Church in Bardstown at an early age and attended Bardstown Training School.

After her marriage to the late Ralph “Rafe” Mason, she moved to Bloomfield where she joined Second Baptist Church. She was the oldest member of Second Baptist in Bloomfield at 95 years old at the time of her death. During her time at Second Baptist, she wore many hats. She previously served as the church secretary, a member of the choir and also the lead chairperson on many events. She was a homemaker who cared deeply for her children, family and neighbors. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy daily, and taking rides with her children and grandchildren. She was always willing to open her home to others. She enjoyed hosting an annual 4th of July event that grew in numbers every year for all to attend. She was a former member of the Queen of Nelson Order of the Eastern Star #87 and the Ladies Auxillary. After having health issues, she could no longer reside in her beloved Bloomfield and moved to Radcliff with her daughter who faithfully cared for her for the past 11 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Charles Mason and Keith Mason; one sister, Ollie Belle Grundy; and one brother, Richard Masden.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Janice L. Livers and Anna (Dennis) Downs, both of Bardstown, and Mary (James) Grant of Radcliff; six sons, Robert “Buck” Mason of Fairfield, Kelvin “Turtle” Mason of Springfield, Ralph Mason Jr. of Bloomfield, Dwight (Debbie) Mason and David (Carla) Mason of Bardstown, and Cedric Mason of Louisville; two sisters, Zella Mae Linton and Sherry Lou Moseby, both of Louisville; 35 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The celebration of her life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Bardstown with the Rev. Joe Marshall officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Bardstown.

