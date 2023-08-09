Obituary: Louis Lee Robertson Jr., 46, Bardstown

Louis Lee Robertson Jr., 46, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 25, 1977, in Louisville to Louis Lee Sr. and Gail Greenwell Robertson. He was an employee of Colton’s Restaurant where he worked as a cook. He loved to go fishing with his cousin and they fished every minute they had could at many pay lakes and friends’ farms in the area. On a lot of the fishing trips they would celebrate a friend’s birthday by cooking fish and a big pot of fried potatoes. He also liked to play golf, softball and to grill.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Lee Robertson Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Greenwell Robertson; two sisters, Priscilla Henderson of Bardstown and Mindy (Danny) Weber of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family has followed his wishes for cremation without any visitation or service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

