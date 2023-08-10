Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Kiim Elizabeth Frank, 49, Louisville, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin David Cook, 50, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keshawn Quantrell Ross, 27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zackery Tyler Jo Turner, 25, Cynthiana, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Alan Chesser, 43, Boston, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Matthew Wilburn, 23, Bloomfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Kenneth Huddelson, 34, Pleasant Plain, Ohio, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Thomas Avery, 36, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. No bond listed.

Booked at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Christopher Todd Crepps, 54, Bardstown, assault, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $14,500 cash. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Lee Johnson, 37, Louisville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance. failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $3,250 cash. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Makenzie Elliott Abell, 26, Loretto, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; no insurance; no registration receipt. No bond listed. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Redmon, 55, Lebanon, license to be in possession (2 counts); reckless driving; no insurance card; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-