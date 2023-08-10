Obituary: Margaret Elizabeth Sheckles McMakin, 89, Bardstown

Margaret Elizabeth Sheckles McMakin, 89, of Bardstown, died early the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, surrounded by family at her home. She was born April 21, 1934.

She joined First Baptist Church of Bardstown at an early age, was a lifelong member and, at her death, was the oldest living member of First Baptist. Margaret retired from Federal Hill Nursing Home where she worked for many years and after she retired from Federal Hill she served up many good meals at Still Bill’s Restaurant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brown McMakin; her stepfather, William Cavanaugh Knott; her mother, Dorothy Sheckles Knott; two brothers, William “Kenny” Knott and Ronald “Ronnie” Knott; and one brother-in-law, Ervin Neely.

She is survived by four sons, Councilman Bill (Linda) Sheckles, Joseph (Shonna) Sheckles and Mark (Lisa) Sheckles, all of Bardstown, and James (Debbie) McMakin of Louisville; one daughter, Elizabeth “Cee Cee” Sheckles of Bardstown; one brother, John “Red” (Laura Ann) Reed Jr. of Bardstown; one sister, Violet Ann Neely of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Michael N. Smith officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the First Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

