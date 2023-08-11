Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Donovan Lavell Pitmon, 27, Bardstown, rape, first-degree, with serious physical injury; strangulation, first-degree; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $768.56 cash. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Dillon Newton, 28, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Steven Daleccox Williams, 49, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); possession of marijuana; operating vehicle with expired operators license; excessive window tinting; no insurance card; no registration receipt; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Joshua Robert Hall, 40, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Darlene Hall, 55, Chaplin, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dallas Wayne Abell, 21, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1000 to less than $10,000 value; unlawful transaction with a minor; criminal possession of a forged instrument; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-