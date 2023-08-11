Obituary: Mary Louise Reid Dant, 92, New Hope

Mary Louise Reid Dant, 92, of New Hope, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home. She was born July 3, 1931, in New Haven to the late Mary Lillie Hicks Nalley Reid and Joseph Sidney Reid. She grew up on Monk’s Road, the youngest daughter in a family of 12. She was a devoted wife and mother and was devoted to her church. She started playing the organ at Immaculate Conception Parish at the young age of 10. She became organist and choir director of St. Vincent de Paul church in the early 1970’s until she retired in 2019. She served on the Parish Council, Worship Committee and helped with the bereavement meals. She served on the tri-parish committee. She was also active in Pro-Life efforts in the 1970s and 1980s.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Sidney Dant; three children, George Michael Dant, Susan Dant Witt and Rebecca Dant Stolte; one grandson Charles Benedict Dant; one great-granddaughter Emma Stolte; and nine siblings, Randolph Nalley, Oneida Nalley, Stanley Reid, Norman Reid, Fred Reid, Catherine Reid, Laura Ann Reid, infant Robert Reid, and Roscoe Reid.

Survivors include five children, Charles Eric Dant (Dorothy) of Bardstown, Joseph Patrick Dant (Laurie) and John Gavin Dant (Lee Ann), both of Louisville, Paul Benedict Dant (Judy) of Lexington, and Amy Lee Dant of New Hope; two sons-in-law, Thomas Stolte (Rebecca) of Louisville and James Witt (Susan) of Lexington; one daughter-in-law, Jill Dant (Mike) of Elizabeth, Colo.; one sister, Roberta Brinker (Bobbie) of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother, Edmund Reid of Arlington, Texas; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery Fund in care of the church.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

