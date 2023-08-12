Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Elizabeth Renee Blanton, 29, Springfield, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; obstructing emergency responder violations; no seat belts; no tail lamps; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; license to be in possession. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Nelson Carter, 35, Bowling Green, assault, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance reckless driving; license to be in possession. Bond is $7,59090 cash. Booked at 1:46 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Hunter Dewayne Burgin, 18, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the inflfuence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 4:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Debra Jean Lessaris, 68, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Patrick Jay Goodlett, 56, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

-30-