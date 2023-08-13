Obituary: Amanda Jo Graves, 48, of Lebanon

Amanda Jo Graves, 48, of Lebanon, formerly of Nelson and Bullitt County, died at 11:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

AMANDA JO GRAVES

She is survived by her father, Billy “Pepper” Graves of Springfield; her mother, Debbie Mattingly Hatfield of Pioneer Village; one sister, Amy Childers; one niece; one great-niece; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with cremation to follow. Burial is at a later date at Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

