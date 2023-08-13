Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Wesley Allen Haysley, 36, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Felix Plummer, 34, Somerset, fugitive, no bond listed. Booked at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Ramon, 27, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; no operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Sunday, April 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-