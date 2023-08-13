Obituary: Fred Theodore Nalley, 83, Bardstown

Fred Theodore Nalley, 83, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born June 24, 1940, in Bardstown to the late Joseph and Bertha Smith Nalley. He was a retired 32-year employee of Gates Rubber Company, and was of the Catholic faith.

FRED THEODORE NALLEY

He loved pitching horseshoes and in 2020 he was inducted into the Kentucky Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards with his family. He was a good man that helped others and was a friend to all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ginny Cahoe; two brothers, Jack Nalley and Donnie Nalley; and one grandson, Aaron Nalley.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne (Joyce) Nalley and Bill (Christina) Nalley, both of Bardstown; five sisters, Margaret Montgomery of Leitchfield, Libby (Tommy) Nalley, Marilyn (Harold) Hutchins, Carolyn (David) Lyvers and Agnes (Pat) Morris, all of Bardstown; two brothers, James Nalley and Carl (Barbara) Nalley, both of Bardstown; four granddaughters, Kammi Nalley, Devon Nalley, Stephanie (Cody) Mackin, all of Bardstown, and Heather (Brandon) Kulengowski of Lexington; three grandsons, Andrew (Hayven) Nalley and Ritchie Martin, both of Bardstown and Matthew Nalley of Chicago; six great-grandchildren, Griffin, Emma Rose, Molly, Lillie, Dawson and Robbie; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-