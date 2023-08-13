Obituary: Anna Rebecca Blair, 43, Bardstown

Anna Rebecca Blair, 43, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at her home. She was born April 29, 1980.

She was the family artist, making decorations for all occasions. Anyone who met her instantly felt her joy and energy. She was loved by so many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward Shain; her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Loretta Blair; and two uncles, Ralph E. Shain and Stephan K. Shain.

She is survived by her parents, James and Rose Blair of Bardstown; three sisters, Shannon (Michael) Quinn and Elizabeth Blair, both of Bardstown, and Virginia (Brian) Eckler of Louisville; three nieces, De Omna Brammer, Janae Crowe, and Alyssa Crowe; her maternal grandmother, Norma Shain; her best friend, Kimberly Helton and her daughter, Juniper Helton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and 8:30-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go towards the funeral service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

