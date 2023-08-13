Obituary: Stephen C. ‘Mickey’ ‘Papa Smurf’ Brady, 92, Bardstown

Stephen C. “Mickey” “Papa Smurf” Brady, 92, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.

STEPHEN C. “MICKEY” “PAPA SMURF” BRADY

He enjoyed golf, UK Basketball, NASCAR, especially Dale Jr., playing cards, and music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Brady; his loving wife, Lois Brady; one son, Johnny Brady; two granddaughters, Ashely Brady and Megan Debrosky; one daughter-in-law, Sandra Rust; and numerous siblings.

He is survived by three daughters, Carlene Nalley (Marty), Rosie White (Dave), and Michelle Foran (David); two sons, Stephen Brady and Michael (Lynn) Brady; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand-daughter; and his fur baby, Marley.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, t St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-