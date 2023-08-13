Obituary: Charles Henry ‘Charlie’ Smith, 88, Bardstown

Charles Henry “Charlie” Smith, 88, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, peacefully at his home with family by his side.

CHARLES HENRY “CHARLIE” SMITH

He was born April 26, 1935, to the late John Henry and Hester (Waldridge) Smith and was one of 10 children. He retired after 38 years at Brown and Williamson.

An avid businessman known as Charlie or Rocks, at home he was Diddy and Papaw to those who knew him the best. You could find him searching for the cheapest cup of morning coffee each morning or at home fishing. He enjoyed sharing his lake with anyone who would ask and loved keeping company.

He was a member of the Hardees crew.

He was preceded in death by eight siblings; Robert Smith, Evert Smith, Gilbert “Red” Smith, Christine Price, Lillian Smith, Mazetta Hardin, Gertrude Young and Donnie Smith.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Mary Agnita (Johnson); two daughters, Diane Smith and Barbara Bruner (Tod), both of Bardstown; two sons, Ronald Smith (Karen) of Taylorsville and Chuck Smith (Jackie) of Bowling Green; one sister, Nancy Blain of Louisville; one brother, Kenny Beam of Lebanon Junction; 11 grandchildren; Nina Smith and Michael (Jennifer), both Taylorsville, Nikki Jolly (Kasey) of Texas, Tara Brown (Kirk), Lynn Haydon (Stuart), Jared Bruner (Madisen), Landon Smith and Dalton Smith, all of Bardstown, Brandon (Whitney) of Bowling Green, Katie Bruner (Patrick) of Lebanon and Ben Morrison (Sarah) of Elizabethtown; 17 great-grandchildren; Sydney Smith, Isaiah Smith, Kate Jolly, Charlotte Jolly, Haynes Jolly, Gabriel Smith, Christian Smith, Layla Smith, Charles Grigsby Brown, Henry Hudson Brown, Mattie Brown, Maclaine Smith, Landry Smith, Mary Claire Haydon, Jack Haydon, Ervin Gribbins and Clyde Gribbins; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Buddy Janes of Bardstown; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-